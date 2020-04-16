The coronavirus stimulus checks are arriving—here's who should invest the money, according to experts

The IRS started depositing coronavirus stimulus checks into some Americans' bank accounts this week.

Individuals will receive up to $1,200, married couples will get up to $2,400 and $500 will be added for every child.

There are income restrictions: If you earn more than $75,000 as an individual or $150,000 as a couple, the total amount you're eligible to receive starts to decrease. If you earn $99,000 or more as an individual or $198,000 as a couple, you aren't eligible to receive a stimulus check.

If you're struggling to make ends meet, this money should first and foremost be used to cover essential bills and any debt obligations you may have. Next, you should use it to build up an emergency fund big enough to cover three to six months' worth of expenses.

But if you're able to cover your necessities and your emergency fund is fully stocked, "save it or invest it for the longer term," says certified financial planner Kelly Crane. "Equities are a bargain now."

Andrew Westlin, a certified financial planner at Betterment, agrees. "This is a great time to be investing money into the stock market, especially if you're younger and have a long time horizon," he says. He advises starting with retirement accounts: Max out your 2019 individual retirement account or Roth IRA, if you haven't already, or get a head start on your 2020 contributions.

The deadline for making 2019 IRA contributions has been extended to July 15th (the date your 2019 income tax returns are now due).