Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 71,000 people in the state as of Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

New Jersey ranks as the second hardest-hit state by the coronavirus, following New York. On Monday, Murphy said the pace of new coronavirus infections in New Jersey is slowing even as the total number of cases rises, indicating that the state's efforts to contain the pandemic are "clearly working."

Murphy joined a working group of seven East Coast governors to coordinate a plan to reopen commerce in the region. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state would extend its shutdown of nonessential businesses until May 15 in coordination with other governors. New Jersey's order was put in place "until further notice."

The coronavirus has infected more than 640,200 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 31,015, according to data from JHU. Globally, the virus has infected more than 2.1 million people and has killed at least 140,773.

