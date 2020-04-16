Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Thursday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 118,300 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

New York City is struggling to get an accurate count of Covid-19 fatalities as more people die at home and some likely coronavirus deaths are attributed to heart attacks and other causes, de Blasio acknowledged Wednesday.

New York City officials have begun counting "probable" Covid-19 deaths, which are people "who had no known positive laboratory test," but are believed to have died due to Covid-19. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene estimates that there have been 4,059 probable Covid-19 deaths since March 11 that weren't previously counted in the city's official tally. There have been 6,840 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in New York City so far.

"I want the whole truth out. Wherever the facts take us, I want the whole truth out," de Blasio said Wednesday at a news briefing.

Later on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an order for all people in New York state to wear a face covering while in public as the state works to combat the nation's worst coronavirus outbreak.

The executive order will take effect after a three-day grace period, Cuomo said at his daily news conference in Albany.

