Stocks in Asia set for mixed open; China's GDP data ahead

Stocks in Asia were set to open mixed as investors await the release of a slew of Chinese economic data, expected to be out on Friday morning. Futures pointed to a mixed open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,860 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,200. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,290.20. Meanwhile, shares in Australia were to edge higher. The SPI futures contract was last at 5,431, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,416.30.

China's GDP release ahead

China's GDP print for the first quarter is expected to be out at around 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday, along with data for industrial production as well as retail sales for March. Investors have been closely watching economic data out of China, looking for insight on the magnitude of the coronavirus economic impact. Analysts polled by Reuters expect China's GDP to have fallen 6.5% from last year, a sharp drop from the 6% growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. That would also be the first quarterly decline since 1992, when China began reporting GDP, according to Reuters.

US futures skyrocket