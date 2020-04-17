China's economic recovery is tied to how others fare in global recession, Australia's ex-prime minister says

China's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will partly depend on how other countries fare in the global recession and the impact on the demand for Chinese goods, former Australia Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said on Friday.

The synchronous nature of the global recession is affecting external demands for Chinese goods, he told CNBC's "Squawk Box," a little over an hour before China reported its economy shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter.

"So, the compounding effect of other countries and economies in the world suppressing their own imports from China, for the simple reason that they themselves are experiencing demand-side crises as well," is affecting the Chinese economy, according to Rudd, who's currently the president at think tank, Asia Society Policy Institute.

The virus was first reported in the Hubei province late last year and its spread in mainland China appears to have slowed in recent weeks, with new daily reported cases comparatively lower than other parts of the world. Recently, Beijing lifted an 11-week lockdown of Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the country's outbreak.

The return-to-work rate in China has crept higher as more companies resumed production, but the landscape remains drastically altered.

However, that metric is different from returning to previous production levels, Rudd pointed out.