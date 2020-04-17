What to watch today: Dow set to surge after a coronavirus drug reportedly shows effectiveness

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Uber (UBER) said results for the March quarter will take a roughly $2 billion hit, to write down the value of various minority equity investments that have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The ride-hailing service also said a financial assistance program for drivers and delivery workers would cut up to $21 million off revenue for the first quarter and up to $80 million for the second quarter. Southwest Airlines (LUV) is asking its unions to consider potential concessions to aid in what's expected to be a slow industry recovery, according to a Reuters report. Facebook (FB) canceled all large in-person events through June 2021, and said employees would be required to work from home through at least the end of May. Regions Financial (RF) reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 23 cents a share. Revenue also came in below forecasts. Regions increased its credit loss provision to $373 million from $96 million at the end of the prior quarter and said its capital and liquidity levels were strong as it deals with challenging conditions stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Schlumberger (SLB) beat estimates by a penny a share with quarterly profit of 25 cents per share. Revenue was below Street forecasts. The oilfield services company slashed its quarterly dividend by 75%. Schlumberger took a one-time charge of $8.5 billion during the quarter related to impairments resulting from the coronavirus outbreak and the severe decline in oil prices. Cedar Fair (FUN) said it expects first-quarter revenue to fall by to $15 million from $25 million a year ago due to the virus outbreak, and that it has suspended up to $100 million in nonessential capital projects. The amusement park operator has also suspended the company's quarterly distribution.

WATERCOOLER