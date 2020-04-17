Google told to respect Europe's privacy rules as it works on a coronavirus tracing app

Google has been pressured to closely follow Europe's data privacy rules with the coronavirus tracing apps that it's developing alongside Apple.

The two tech giants announced last week a partnership to develop tools that will help track the spread of the coronavirus via Bluetooth technology. The idea is to mitigate the number of new infections when lockdown measures are lifted over the coming months. However, the announcement has raised concerns that such technology could breach an individual's privacy.

"Contact tracing apps can be useful to limit the spread of the coronavirus. But their development and interoperability need to fully respect our values and privacy," Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner, said after a video meeting with Google and YouTube CEOs on Wednesday.

According to the European institution, Wednesday's conversation focused on the "full and strict compliance" of the technology with European rules.

Google was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Friday.

Europe has been at the forefront when it comes to regulating data privacy. In May 2018, the EU implemented legislation called General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which has proved to be a foundation for similar rules in other countries.