Asian consumers expect a 6-month financial hit from coronavirus, but are still spending on these things

Asian consumers are tightening their belts as they prepare for a coronavirus-induced hit to their finances, according to a new study.

Shoppers in China, South Korea, India, Japan and Indonesia have cut back on clothing, skincare and electronics purchases as concerns mount over the outlook for incomes and savings as the pandemic rattles economies across the globe, the McKinsey report found.

Groceries, household supplies and in-home entertainment, meanwhile, have continued to capture share of wallet as people hunker down in their homes, according to the survey of five of Asia's leading economies.

The study, which surveyed between 500 and over 1,000 people in each market, was conducted from March 23 to 30, as the extent of the virus began to unfold globally. It builds on an earlier survey in China, taken between Feb. 21 to 24.

Respondents across the board expected the virus to have a net negative effect on their household finances over the first two weeks of April. That dip would likely last at least two to six months, the majority agreed.

South Koreans were among those most concerned about a hit to earnings, while Indonesians feared a surge in outgoings and a depletion of savings.

Despite that, most people felt confident their country's economy would bounce back.