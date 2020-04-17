During a global pandemic is the wrong time to review WHO funding, Global Citizen CEO says

The organizer of "One World: Together At Home," an unprecedented star-studded global broadcast to support the WHO's response to the coronavirus pandemic, has told CNBC that it's not a "wise idea" to stop funding the public health agency.

Hugh Evans is co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, the international advocacy organization collaborating with Lady Gaga, the UN and the World Health Organization on the ground-breaking virtual concert.

Speaking about President Donald Trump's recent decision to stop U.S. funding of the WHO while it reviews its response to Covid-19, Evans told CNBC that now is not the appropriate time.

"Do I think it's a wise idea to halt funding to the WHO? No, I don't. I think that the WHO needs our support now more than ever, because they're working to provide frontline community health workers with life-saving personal protective equipment, like gloves, like face masks, like gowns, so that they don't contract the virus," he said.

"Now, I do believe there is a time and a place to review what has happened. But right now, it's time for leadership to end this pandemic."

On Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. will suspend funding to the World Health Organization while it reviews the agency's response to the virus. He added that the agency made mistakes that "caused so much death." The WHO responded by saying the move would not be appropriate during the global coronavirus pandemic.