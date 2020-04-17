A top high school basketball player could net up to $1 million by skipping college and playing for the NBA's G League

Jalen Green #14 of Team Zion in action against Team Jimma during the SLAM Summer Classic 2019 at Dyckman Park on August 18, 2019 in New York City.

As the world awaits the return of hoops on the court, the National Basketball Association announced a pair of transactions that is certain to change the landscape of its G League.

Top high school prospects Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd agreed to terms to play in the G League, the league said. In addition to a contract, players will also be provided a full scholarship to college.

Though various outlets reported Green, who is ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 basketball recruit in 2020, would receive a contract valued at $500,000, league sources told CNBC the deal is actually closer to roughly $700,000, and the total amount and can be attained through bonuses. But Green is excepted to net over $1 million when factoring in possible endorsement deals he's eligible to sign.

Players who enter the G League "professional path program" – designed to allow elite high school prospects the chance to develop before going pro – also receive full scholarships to Arizona State University, which has a partnership with the NBA.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim, the president of the G League, told CNBC the new team would help monitor elite talent domestically, as the trend of seniors leaving high school and playing overseas continues to rise.

Abdur-Rahim, who also played 12 years in the NBA, said the program is another option for players who have no interest in going to college – not even for one year.

"If you talk to a lot of the top high school seniors, all of them had options to go somewhere abroad," Abdur-Rahim said. "They were choosing between college or some international team. So, I think it addresses a need, an option for a young player that is looking for other opportunities," Abdur-Rahim said.

"A year from [Green] could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft," Abdur-Rahim added. "I would think it's of interest for him to work and develop and be a part of our NBA system in that year leading up to the draft."