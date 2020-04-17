San Diego Comic-Con canceled due coronavirus pandemic

A sign photographed from outside the annual San Diego Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on Sunday July 15th, 2012 in San Diego, California.

For the first time in 50 years, San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled.

Organizers behind the annual event announced Friday that the pop culture celebration would no longer occur in July due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The show will return in 2021.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision," David Glanzer, a spokesman for the organization, said in a statement.

Although not the largest comic convention in the U.S., San Diego Comic-Con, often called SDCC, is one of the most prestigious in the entertainment world. Here Hollywood unveils new projects, teases upcoming films and announces new cast members to hit shows and movie franchises.

Each year around 135,000 attendees pass through the San Diego Convention Center over the course of the four-day convention.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

