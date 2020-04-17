Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 223,600 people across the state as of Friday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, Cuomo said he would extend New York's social distancing regulations, "New York on Pause," until May 15 in coordination with other East Coast states. Cuomo said the net change in coronavirus hospitalizations in the state fell Wednesday to its lowest level since the outbreak began.

Cuomo said the number of intensive care admissions and intubations also saw a significant drop for the first time. However, he said 2,000 new infections are confirmed across the state every day.

"The good news is, it means we can control the virus, right? It means we can control the spread," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany on Thursday.

The coronavirus has infected more than 671,400 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 33,286, the highest death toll of any country. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.1 million people and has killed at least 146,071, according to JHU data.

