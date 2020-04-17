Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

A person walks down Wall Street on April 02, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 704 points

The Dow climbed 704.81 points, or 2.99%, to close at 24,242.49. The S&P 500 advanced 2.68% to 2,874.56. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.38% to 8,650.14. Stocks jumped after a report said a Gilead Sciences drug showed some effectiveness in treating the coronavirus, giving investors some hope there could be a treatment solution that helps the country reopen faster.

Virus treatment hopes fuels rally

STAT news reported that a Chicago hospital treating coronavirus patients with remdesivir — a Gilead drug — a trial were recovering rapidly from severe symptoms. The publication cited a video it obtained where the trial results were discussed. Investors have said that news of an effective treatment or vaccine would be needed for stocks to mount a sustainable comeback. "It's far too early to signal the all clear, but what this demonstrates is that coronavirus is a health problem that requires a health solution," says one strategist.

Gilead and Boeing jump

Gilead Sciences jumped 9.73% on the back of the STAT report. Boeing shares led the Dow higher, rising 14.72% after the company said it could restart production in the Seattle area as soon as Monday.

What happens next?