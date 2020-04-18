Activist investor Starboard, which has track record of big returns in tech, finds its next target

While CVLT today has a best-in-class product with strong technology, profitability and stock price performance has continued to languish and there are issues with the go-to-market strategy and sales efficiency. Moreover, last year, the company made the speculative acquisition of Hedvig, a company that has no revenue, for $225 million.

Technology companies like CVLT generally have a "rule of 40" – where a combination of growth and operating margins should exceed 40%. The company could easily be growing in the 5% to 7% range going forward. Its operating margins are currently in the mid-teens, well short of the 25% target the company has previously set, and with a disciplined strategy, could even exceed 30%.

The company could also use a more disciplined capital allocation strategy. The acquisition of Hedvig was ill advised and Starboard would likely want the company to forego any other acquisitions until it optimized its operations. A company needs to earn the right to speculative M&A and this company has not earned that yet.

This is a situation where stockholders could greatly benefit from someone coming in from the outside to instill cost discipline. The best way to accomplish this would be through a board refreshment, and this is a board that can use refreshing — three of the four directors up for re-election have an average tenure of 17 years.