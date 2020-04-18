Here's what life after shelter-in-place may look like in the US based on what's happening in China and South Korea

While many parts of the U.S. are under shelter-in-place orders in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, China is beginning to ease some of the restrictions on its residents.

Eager to resume manufacturing, many of China's factories began opening in late February. Now, following two months of draconian social-distancing measures due to coronavirus, citizens in China are also able go out for haircuts, or even visits to the mall.

In Beijing, the Apple stores have reopened. And in Wuhan, considered to be the epicenter of the pandemic, public buses and the subway are finally running again.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, people are going out to the park and eating out at cafes.

The country has been widely praised for significantly slowing the spread of the virus without a complete countrywide lock-down. Instead, South Korea focused on widespread testing and tracing where infected individuals traveled. It quarantined those who lived near infection clusters.

But fears of a second wave of infections and financial instability may hinder a fast and smooth economic recovery for China and South Korea.

In early April, the South Korean government ordered more than 400 bars, night clubs and discos in the capital to shut down amid concerns of coronavirus transmissions.

Now, the U.S. and the rest of the world are closely watching as Chinese and South Korean citizens attempt to return to normal life, and trying to surmise what the recovery may tell them about their own futures.

