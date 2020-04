A view of the Fearless Girl with New York Stock Exchange in Wall Street in the backdrop amid Coronavirus Pandemic on April 5, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Major companies across the U.S. are slashing their dividends as the economy slows dramatically, leaving income investors hunting for dependable sources of cash.

CNBC created a screen using data from S&P Capital IQ to find stocks with substantial dividend yields that passed several key quality tests, and the screen identified 11 stocks in the S&P 500 that fit the bill.