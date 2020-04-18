Do you know your net worth? Create a personal balance sheet to find out

CNBC Make It is posting a new financial task to tackle each day for a month. These are all meant to be simple, time-sensitive activities to take your mind off of the news for a moment and, hopefully, put you on sturdier financial footing. This is day 11 of 30.

Balance sheets, which list out all of a company's assets and liabilities, are useful tools for a company to understand how much it is actually worth and for outsiders to determine if it's a worthy investment. When applied to your own life, a financial balance sheet can illustrate if you're on the right path to accomplish your own goals, such as getting out of debt, by showing you how much and what you own, what debts you have to repay and how much you are worth in total.

Today, create a personal balance sheet, referred to as a statement of financial position by financial planners, of all of your assets and liabilities. This will give you a better idea of your total financial picture than a budget or expenses spreadsheet because it lists out all of the big picture things you own and owe, not just what you are spending money on day to day.

This might take you longer to accomplish than some of the other tasks, but it's worth the effort. Here's how to do it.