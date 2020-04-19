Coronavirus live updates: Pelosi says lawmakers are 'very close' to new rescue funding deal as US cases top 735,000

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 2.3 million

Global deaths: At least 161,262

US cases: More than 735,200

US deaths: At least 39,090 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

9:13 am: U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says they are 'very close' to coronavirus funding deal

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she believed lawmakers are very close to a deal on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. An agreement would end a stalemate that has lasted more than a week over President Donald Trump's request to add $250 billion to a small-business loan program. Congress set up the program last month as part of a $2.3 trillion coronavirus economic relief plan, but it has already run out of money. "We're close," Pelosi said in an interview with ABC's "This Week" broadcast on Sunday. "I think we're very close to an agreement. Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer say they favor more money for small businesses but also want more coronavirus response funds for state and local governments and hospitals, as well as food assistance for the poor. "We want to make sure that it's reaching all of America's small businesses. And we also want to make sure that it's operating in a community where our police and fire, our health care workers, our doctors, nurses, our teachers, are being compensated for and not fired," Pelosi said. "That's why we're asking for the additional funds in the package, as well as for hospitals so that we can do testing, testing, testing." —Reuters

9:02 am: UK not thinking of easing virus lockdown measures yet

Britain's government is not thinking about easing yet the lockdown enacted almost four weeks ago to help control the coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said. "The facts and the advice are clear at the moment that we should not be thinking of lifting of these restrictions yet," Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove told Sky News. —Reuters

8:44 am: Putin says coronavirus crisis under full control despite record rise in cases

President Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin said that Russian authorities had the coronavirus crisis under full control and that everything would work out with God's help, even as the country on Sunday registered a record daily rise in cases of the new virus. Russia on Sunday reported 6,060 new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 42,853, though the official death toll of 361 remains relatively low compared with other countries with a similar number of cases. In a video message to congratulate Christians on the Orthodox Easter, Putin said the religious festival would strengthen Russians' hope and faith because the resurrection of Christ was a powerful symbol of rebirth and a reminder that life goes on. The Russian leader, who looked relaxed as he sat in front of a fireplace at his out of town Moscow residence, said his country had all the necessary resources to do what was needed for people's health and the economy. "All levels of power are working in an organized, responsible and timely way," said Putin, who was flanked by painted Easter eggs, a traditional Orthodox Kulich sweet bread, and a big pot of tea. "The situation is under full control. All of our society is united in front of the common threat." —Reuters

8:26 am: Australia demands coronavirus inquiry, adding to pressure on China

Australia on Sunday added to growing pressure on China over its handling of the novel coronavirus, questioning its transparency and demanding an international investigation into the origins of the virus and how it spread. The coronavirus is believed to have emerged in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. It has spread around the world infecting some 2.3 million people and killing nearly 160,000 of them, according to Reuters calculations. Australia's foreign minister, Marise Payne, said her concern about China's transparency was at "a very high point". "The issues around the coronavirus are issues for independent review, and I think that it is important that we do that," Payne told ABC television. —Reuters

8:14 am: South Korea relaxes some social distancing rules as new virus cases fall

South Korea