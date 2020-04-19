Skip Navigation
Goldman says the typical retirement portfolio is broken and more risky now

Yun Li@YunLi626
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, March 18, 2020.
Michael Nagle | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

The traditional 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds hasn't performed this poorly since the financial crisis, and Goldman Sachs expects the standard retirement allocation to suffer further.