Stock futures slide as Wall Street takes a breather after last week's gains

A man wears a protective mask as he walks on Wall Street during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020.

U.S. stock futures opened lower on Sunday night as investors weigh the latest news on the coronavirus front along with another decline in crude prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid 142 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped more than 0.5% each.

Stock futures followed oil prices lower in early trading. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped more than 5% to $17.34 per barrel amid a bleak demand outlook.

The market was coming off its first back-to-back weekly gains in more than two months. Stocks got a jolt after a report last week said patients with severe virus symptoms were quickly recovering after using remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all rose more than 2% last week.

Last week's gains also put the S&P 500 and Dow more than 30% above their intraday lows set on March 23.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday the state is "past the high point" of new cases, noting the infection rate has fallen along with coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Cuomo added New York will roll out antibody testing this week. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday: "We're flattening the curve."

In Washington, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration and Congress were close to striking a deal on a second round of loans for small businesses. A $349 billion rescue loan program ran out of money on Thursday.