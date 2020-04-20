Op-Ed: Here's a game plan to help create retirement security for millions of Americans

America is a resilient nation. Americans are optimistic, innovative, forward-looking and compassionate. And when a crisis occurs, America's best qualities shine through and burn brightly.

We are in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis that has caused a momentous disruption to our nation's and the world's economy as businesses have been ordered to shut down and individuals ordered to stay at home.

Recent data suggest signs of improvement and hope. And while this fight is not yet over, we are going to win.

Once this health-care battle is won and the stringent measures that have locked down our economy begin to loosen, we must turn our attention to the significant impact and financial consequences it has had on the millions of workers who have lost jobs or face new anxiety over employment insecurity.

And while massive government relief has been injected to address present economic displacement, longer-term consequences that have affected and will affect workers' futures must be addressed.

Recent financial polls show that the pandemic is causing Americans significant anxiety about their economic situation. Some findings conclude than nearly 66% of Americans are concerned about losing their savings or their retirement savings, while about 30% are concerned and thinking of postponing retirement.

Clearly, retirement security for millions of American workers is an issue that will need attention as we advance into recovery.

Our nation already was facing a retirement crisis where too few Americans are accumulating sufficient savings that will generate a monthly retirement income that will not be outlived. The loss of jobs and inability for millions of workers to contribute to retirement savings, compounded by the pandemic-related market volatility and a steep drop in account balances, may have a similar effect to what retirement savers saw in the 2009 recession.