After a crazy 12 months, the S&P 500 is about back to where it started

A dizzying 12-month period in the markets has seen threats from a trade war, a global economic slowdown or even a recession and, oh yeah, a global pandemic unmatched in a century, all of which have amounted to a whole lot of nothing, at least for the shares of big U.S. companies. During the period, the S&P 500 is little changed — down about 1% heading into Monday trading — despite a series of threats that also has included political upheaval and the end to the longest rally in U.S. history. The year's sum has been the result of a gradual rise to a new record Feb. 19, followed by the quickest slide in market history, then by a 28% rebound. Other markets measures haven't been so lucky. The Russell 2000, which consists of smaller companies, is off about 22%. An exchange-traded fund that tracks markets in emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil, is off 20%, while another ETF that follows international stocks outside the U.S. has fallen more than 16%. Even Main Street's favorite market indicator, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, is down more than 10% over the past year.

There are multiple potential explanations for the S&P 500's outperformance: The status of the U.S. as the best place in a bad investing climate, a plethora of policy support that has not been matched elsewhere and the hopes that the coronavirus crisis, while still crippling, is past its worst point. "Large US public companies are better insulated from economic dislocation than either smaller ones (Russell) or European/Asian businesses that have to rely on less liquid capital markets and undercapitalized banking systems," Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, said in his daily market note. "The bottom line: as much as fiscal/monetary stimulus has pride of place in explaining asset prices, that rising tide has not lifted all boats equally. We continue (as we have from 2017) to recommend US large caps over other equity asset classes," Colas added.

Tech has made the difference