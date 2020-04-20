Sen. Bob Menendez accuses Trump media agency nominee Michael Pack of possible self-dealing, illegal activity

Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is telling the White House that President Donald Trump's nominee to lead a federal media organization could have been involved with self-dealing and illegal activity.

Sen. Bob Menendez, the most senior Democrat on the committee that's reviewing the nomination of Michael Pack to be CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, told White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday that he has serious concerns about the man Trump picked to lead a federal organization dedicated to funding various media groups, according to a letter first reviewed by CNBC.

The move by Menendez comes after Trump mentioned Pack during a recent tirade against lawmakers who haven't confirmed a number of his nominees to key positions. Formerly known as the Broadcasting Board of Governors, the agency oversees Voice of America, Radio Free Europe and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting.

"Michael Pack, he would do a great job but he's been waiting for two years, because we can't get him approved," Trump said at a recent press conference. "If you heard what's coming out of the Voice of America, it's disgusting," he noted. Congress is currently in recess in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pack is a conservative documentary filmmaker who once worked on two films with former White House chief strategist and 2016 Trump campaign boss Steve Bannon.

The "problematic revelations" that Menendez says he discovered just before Pack's confirmation hearing in 2019 include "whether Mr. Pack engaged in inappropriate or unlawful activity related to transactions between his business (Manifold Productions) and his non-profit (Public Media Lab)" and "whether Mr. Pack engaged in self-dealing while in a leadership position at the Claremont Institute through the awarding of a contract to Manifold" even though that company doesn't appear to have any qualifications to act as a vendor to the conservative think tank.

The letter to Meadows also sheds light on another aspect of Pack's confirmation, which is that the Democratic committee leader has asked Pack to provide documents and answers to a variety of questions that could clear up these issues, only for Trump's nominee to respond in a "perfunctory and inadequate" way.

"More than seven months have gone by since my initial questions. Mr. Pack has yet to provide the Committee with the requested information or to engage in a good-faith and serious effort to do so," Menendez said.