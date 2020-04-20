Germany is vastly outspending other countries with its coronavirus stimulus

BERLIN, GERMANY - April 09: Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz, SPD, makes a press statement before a video conference of the Euro Group on April 09, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

Germany is spending much more than countries like the United States, on a relative basis, to mitigate the economic impact from the coronavirus, a data study has shown.

The largest European economy has pledged a package which is worth more than half of its gross domestic product last year, and includes immediate fiscal stimulus, deferrals and other liquidity measures. In comparison, the fiscal plan in the United States is, so far, less than 15% of its GDP from 2019.

Germany is going to need "as much support as possible" and it has "the fiscal space" to do it, Zsolt Darvas, a senior fellow at the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel and one of the authors of the data study, told CNBC Friday.

The think tank has combined all the fiscal pledges made by 11 countries so far. They include Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Denmark, the U.S., Spain, Greece, the Netherlands, Hungary and Belgium. The data corresponds to all government announcements made until April 18.