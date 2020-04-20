Senate has no deal on the next coronavirus relief bill, but sets up possible Tuesday vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, speaks during a news conference after a weekly caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

The Senate did not reach a deal on the next coronavirus relief bill in time for a brief Monday session, but set up a vote as soon as Tuesday afternoon to replenish a key small business aid program.

Congressional Democrats have held discussions with the Treasury Department on the next package to rescue an economy and health care system ravaged by the global pandemic. On Sunday, negotiators signaled they had come closer to a deal that could include $370 billion in loan programs for small businesses, designed to keep employees on payroll as businesses across the country shutter. It may also include $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing — but not money for state and local governments that Democrats sought.

The $350 billion allocated to a relief program for small firms in last month's $2 trillion stimulus package dried up last week, though it is unclear how much of that money has actually gone to companies so far.

"At this hour, our Democratic colleagues are still prolonging their discussions with the administration, so the Senate regretfully will not be able to pass more funding for Americans' paychecks today," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said during the pro forma session Monday.

He said the Senate would meet again at 4 p.m. Tuesday to try to pass legislation to replenish the program.

The House will meet as early as Wednesday to consider an emergency bill, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Sunday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

