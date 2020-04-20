These companies should see demand rebound first when lockdown lifts, survey shows

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only)

Americans can't wait for the coronavirus lockdown to ease so their lives can return to normal: Meet up with friends at restaurants, work out at their favorite gym and flock to clothing stores as warmer weather returns.

But re-book that flight to Europe? Not so much.

That's why, according to Jefferies, savvy investors may want to stay away from travel stocks in favor of casual dine-in restaurants.

The brokerage conducted a global survey of 5,500 consumers to figure out how behavior could change after governments start easing business closures.

Droves of cooped-up Americans "have clear plans to eat out, drink, exercise and buy clothes, but not travel for a while" even after Covid-19 restrictions lift, Jefferies told its clients Sunday. "Close to 60% will return to discretionary stores within 2 weeks of lifting of quarantine restrictions. 30% reported bars and restaurants as their priority to visit, 28% gyms and 22% clothing and accessories stores."