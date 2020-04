A visitor to the Disneyland Resort takes a picture through a locked gate at the entrance to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Monday, Mar 16, 2020.

Two banks downgraded entertainment and theme parks giant Disney on Monday as the coronavirus crisis hits the company hard across multiple business segments.

The stock fell about 3% in premarket on Monday morning, helping to lead a broader market slide.