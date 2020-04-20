Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer deal with major British tabloids

Prince Harry, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have written to the editors of several British tabloids saying they will no longer deal with those publications.

The strongly-worded letter sent by Harry and Meghan to the editors of The Sun, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express on Sunday night, states that there will be "zero engagement" with their publications.

"It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print — even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded," the couple's representatives wrote in the letter.

The duke and duchess have previously been outspoken in their criticism of the tabloids, with Meghan suing the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a letter she sent to her father, who she is estranged from. In the suit, Harry accused the paper of editing in an "intentionally destructive manner." A virtual court hearing is due to take place on Friday.

The letter accused the tabloids of sensationalism, stating: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know—as well as complete strangers—have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue."

"With that said, please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see," the letter stated.

It added that the couple intends to work with other media, regional and local media and "young, up-and-coming journalists to spotlight issues and causes that so desperately need acknowledging."

"What they won't do is offer themselves up as a currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion," the letter added.

Harry and Meghan performed their final official engagement as royals last month, after announcing their shock retreat from royal life in January.