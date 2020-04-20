Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 248,400 people across the state as of Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Sunday, Cuomo said the state plans to roll out antibody testing this week to determine who has been infected with Covid-19, conducting the "largest survey of any state population that has been done."

Cuomo said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the state's antibody test, which is designed to detect whether a person has developed the antibodies to fight Covid-19 and indicates they may be immune against the disease, and said the state will conduct "thousands" of tests this week.

The antibody tests will give the state its "first true snapshot" of how many people in the state have been infected with Covid-19, Cuomo said.

The coronavirus has infected more than 759,700 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 40,600, the highest death toll of any country. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.4 million people and has killed at least 165,900, according to JHU data.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.