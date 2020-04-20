Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 85,300 people in the state as of Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, Murphy said he asked New Jersey's attorney general to open an investigation into nursing home deaths across the state after officials discovered 17 bodies piled into a makeshift morgue and more than 100 residents infected with Covid-19 at a long-term care facility.

The state is working to alleviate the overloaded mortuary system. It ordered 20 refrigerated trucks to serve as temporary mortuaries a few weeks ago and has set up an additional location in central New Jersey that will serve as "temporary storage" for the deceased, said Col. Pat Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, on Thursday.

The coronavirus has infected more than 761,900 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 40,724, the highest death toll of any country. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.4 million people and has killed at least 166,794, according to JHU data.

