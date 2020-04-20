Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 2.4 million people worldwide and killed more than 165,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The agency issued a warning Friday about coronavirus testing, saying there's no evidence serological tests can show whether a person has immunity or is no longer at risk of becoming reinfected.

"These antibody tests will be able to measure that level of serology presence, that level of antibodies, but that does not mean that somebody with antibodies" is immune, said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit.

More than 635,000 people around the world are marked as having recovered from the virus as of Monday, according to JHU data. However, infectious disease experts say the number of those who have had the virus is likely much higher as people go undetected and countries struggle with testing.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.