(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said on CNBC's "Fast Money" that he's looking for investments that will be on steady ground in a new post-virus economy.

"I'm trying to get a feel for what America 2.0 is going to look like. That's the uncertainty," Cuban said. "The only thing I know for certain is that we don't go back to business as usual."

Full interview below: