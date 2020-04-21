52 million people worry about losing their jobs as loans are slow to get to businesses

People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, April 6, 2020.

More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus economic crisis began. Many more are worried that they'll soon be in the same boat.

As many as 52 million workers are worried about job security, according to a Cowen Washington Research Group estimate from a survey the firm conducted from April 13 to 17. The results come amid a stampede to the unemployment line brought about through government-ordered shutdowns of most nonessential businesses.

The survey found that about 11% of respondents reported being laid off over the past 30 days, a number that projects to more than 16 million people, which seems to understate the flock of new filers the Labor Department has reported over the past four weeks.

Each of the previous three weeks saw more than 5 million new claims, and economists expect the number to top 3 million again for the most recent reporting period.

The trend comes amid a dire backdrop in which government programs worth at least $350 million were supposed to incentivize companies not to furlough. However, those dollars have been slow to get to smaller businesses that tend to need the money more, with a huge share of the cash going to large publicly traded companies that seem to have less of a need.

The situation is flustering small business owners across the country.