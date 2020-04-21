Asia stocks slip following overnight drop in US crude to negative prices

Stocks in Asia declined in Tuesday morning trade following a historic plunge overnight in U.S. crude prices.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.06% as shares of index heavyweight Softbank Group dropped more than 2%. The Topix index also shed 0.82%.

In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 1.12% while the Kosdaq index declined 1.57%.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia slipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 0.26% lower. The Reserve Bank of Australia's minutes for its April meeting are set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.34% lower.

On the corporate news front, developments on Virgin Australia will be watched following a Reuters report Monday that said the airline is set to enter voluntary administration as it has gone into debt following the coronavirus crisis. It means a way for the company would be worked out, including options such as asset sales, an agreement with creditors, debt write-offs or a winding up of the company, according to the report. Trading of the company's stock has been halted.