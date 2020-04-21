Skip Navigation
Bank of America raises gold forecast by a whopping $1,000 to $3,000 because of zero rates

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
A one kilo Swiss gold bar and US dollars gold coins are pictured in Paris on February 20, 2020.
JOEL SAGET| AFP via Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

In a world of zero rates, the price of gold will surge in the next one to two years, according to Bank of America. 