Coronavirus live updates: Coca-Cola takes a hit, proposed testing plan could cost $100 billion

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 2,494,900

Global deaths: At least 171,249

US cases: More than 787,900

US deaths: At least 42,364 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

7:48 am: Oil drops 18%, May contract still in negative territory

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May delivery reversed gains to trade in negative territory again, one day after plunging below zero for the first time in history. The contract expires today, which means that thin trading volume has contributed to the wild price action. The contract for June delivery, which is the more actively traded and therefore a better indication of how Wall Street views the price of oil, slipped more than 18% to $16.73 per barrel. Earlier in the session it had dipped below $15, before paring some of those losses. The contract for July delivery fell roughly 10% to $23.68. —Pippa Stevens, Sam Meredith

7:30 am: Lululemon apologizes after staffer offends with 'bat fried rice' T-shirt

U.S. exercise apparel brand Lululemon issued statements apologizing for, and distancing itself from, a T-shirt design promoted by one of its art directors that triggered outrage and accusations of racism online. The hashtag "Lululemon insults China" was viewed 204 million times on China's Weibo platform by Tuesday afternoon, with some commentators demanding a boycott of the brand. The furor started on Sunday, with an Instagram link posted by the Lululemon official, Trevor Fleming, that promoted the sale of a T-shirt on the website of California artist Jess Sluder, under the name "bat fried rice." The long-sleeved T-shirt, bearing an image of a pair of chopsticks with bat wings on the front and a Chinese takeout box with bat wings on the back, riled critics who said the two were trying to stir anti-Asian sentiment during the coronavirus pandemic. "We acted immediately, and the person involved is no longer an employee of Lululemon," the firm said in an Instagram response to a customer on Tuesday, without identifying the individual. It called the image and the post inappropriate and inexcusable, and apologized that one of its employees had been affiliated with promoting the offensive T-shirt. —Reuters

7:06 am: Foundation's plan would test 30 million per week and cost up to $100 billion

Dr. Natalia Echeverri, (R) uses a swab to gather a sample from the nose of Silvia Stagg, who said she is homeless, to test her for COVID-19 on April 17, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

7:00 am: Coca-Cola says April demand weakened, volume off 25% so far this month

Coca-Cola said in its first-quarter earnings report that the closure of movie theaters, restaurants, and stadiums is continuing to hurt its business, with a material impact expected on its second-quarter results. The beverage company's global volumes have plunged 25% since the start of April. "The ultimate impact on the second quarter and full-year 2020 is unknown at this time, as it will depend heavily on the duration of social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates, as well as the substance and pace of macroeconomic recovery," the company said in a statement. "However, the impact to the second quarter will be material." —Amelia Lucas

6:20 am: WHO says virus likely to have come from animals, not a lab

The World Health Organization said evidence suggests that the coronavirus originated in bats in China in late 2019 and it was not manipulated or constructed in a laboratory, Reuters reported. The comment from the United Nation's health agency comes after President Donald Trump said last week that his government was trying to determine whether the virus originated from a lab in Wuhan in central China. —Holly Ellyatt

5:40 am: Singapore extends 'circuit breaker' measures until June 1

A food outlet in Singapore placed markers on selected tables to separate diners as authorities implement stricter social-distancing measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Suhaimi Abdullah | Getty Images

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that partial lockdown measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country will be extended by four weeks to June 1. Some of those measures, which the Singaporean leader calls a "circuit breaker," involve shutting schools and most workplaces temporarily. Those measures, which were implemented two weeks ago, were initially supposed to end on May 4. The announcement after the country's Ministry of Health preliminarily confirmed another 1,111 cases of the coronavirus disease, taking its total number of cases to 9,125 since the outbreak began. The government sometimes releases an update before confirming the cases later in the day. — Yen Nee Lee

5:20 am: Spain's daily death rate rises slightly

A coronavirus patient is lifted into an Ambuiberica ambulance by her son and emergency technician Marisa Arguello de Paula during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Llodio, Spain, April 19, 2020. Vincent West | Reuters