White House health advisor says Americans need to prepare for more deaths as coronavirus outbreak moves past peak

Response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx speaks as President Donald Trump listens during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 21, 2020.

Americans should prepare to see more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in cities, as the outbreak in the United States moves past its peak and infection rates decline, White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Deborah Birx warned Tuesday.

Deaths generally lag behind other aspects of the outbreak, she said at a White House press conference. "We really need to continue to unite and really, really support our health-care providers who are still on the frontline."

The coronavirus, which emerged in Wuhan, China almost 4 months ago, has sickened more than 820,000 people in the U.S. and killed at least 44,228 as of Tuesday night, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. U.S. officials and infectious disease experts have previously said that deaths fall behind new cases and hospitalization.

Birx said Tuesday that U.S. health officials are seeing improvements in several parts of the country, including in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Detroit, New Orleans, Chicago, Boston and Atlanta. "That was a great concern for us over the past several weeks. They appear to be flattening," she said.

However, U.S. officials aren't seeing a decline in the Washington, D.C. metro area yet, Birx said, encouraging all residents there to continue to practice social distancing measures. Coronavirus outbreaks are also still erupting in long-term care facilities and in other confined spaces, she said.

"Individual Americans need to continue all of their hygiene" as businesses prepare to reopen, Birx said, including washing hands, not touching their faces and not bringing the virus to vulnerable populations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.