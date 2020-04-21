Ferrari rolls out coronavirus testing to get staff ready for work

Workers at Ferrari are signing up en masse for voluntary coronavirus screening so they can return to work as soon as possible in an ambitious scheme that could serve as a blueprint for manufacturers desperate to resume production.

Under its "Back on Track" project, Ferrari staff, families and suppliers first take blood tests to see if they're clear and will then be given an app which will alert them if they've been in close contact with any scheme members who contract COVID-19.

As manufacturers in Europe and North America scramble to find ways to restart their businesses while keeping the virus out of production sites, Ferrari's scheme to test workers and track possible cases of COVID-19 is being closely watched.

The aim is to ensure only healthy staff resume work but if someone does get the disease, their close contacts will be alerted by the smartphone app to stay away from the plant until they've been given the all clear.

"We've all understood we're not indestructible," said Alberto Zanetti, head of the UILM union in northern Italy's Modena province, which is home to Ferrari's Maranello plant. "Workers want to get tested."

Ferrari said 500 out of the 4,000 workers at its Italian plants in Maranello and Modena had already taken tests and the company had the potential to do about 800 a day.

"This screening will allow us to take an initial picture of the health status of the tested company's population," said Ferrari's head of human resources Michele Antoniazzi, adding that almost everyone offered a test had agreed to have one.

The blood tests show whether an employee is healthy, or might be infected.

In the second case, they then need a swab test to confirm whether they actually have COVID-19.

Under the scheme, Ferrari will also give specific insurance coverage to those hospitalized after testing positive and will arrange temporary accommodation and medical assistance for anyone who has to self-isolate.

For now, Ferrari's plants remain shut along with other businesses in Italy deemed non-essential. But the carmaker says its scheme developed with virologists will help provide a safe working environment as soon as restrictions

are eased.