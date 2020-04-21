General Motors shutting down Maven car-sharing operations

A Chevy Volt and a GMC Acadia, parked on Little Raven Court, are available for car share through a new app from Maven in Denver.

General Motors is shutting down its Maven car-sharing brand, a once emerging mobility business for the automaker.

GM confirmed Tuesday that the operations are expected to cease by this summer after it communicated the plans earlier in the day to Maven's more than 230,000 users. The company had suspended operations earlier in the year due to Covid-19.

GM spokesman Stuart Fowle said the decision to end the operations was partially due to the virus but also the business itself, which was not thought to be profitable.

"We took the suspension period to critically look at our business and have made the tough decision to transition our resources, capabilities, and technology to other GM businesses where there is greater potential for profit and growth," he wrote in an email to CNBC.

GM announced Maven as a "personal mobility brand" in January 2016. It was the automaker's first significant foray into the car-sharing and mobility space. It was viewed as a competitor to ZipCar and an area for GM to test out new mobility initiatives.