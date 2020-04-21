Joe Biden raises over $46 million in March as he faces pressure to attract more small dollar donors

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden laughs during the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Joe Biden is facing pressure from his donor ranks to attract more small-dollar contributors even as his fundraising surged in March. The Biden campaign's $46 million haul last month largely came on the heels of key primary victories in South Carolina on Feb. 29 and his dominant performance during Super Tuesday's primaries and subsequent contests. It was the best month of fundraising he has had since he entered the Democratic primary last April. Still, many of Biden's top donors are encouraging the campaign to start hosting more virtual fundraising events that will allow small dollar donors to contribute and take part in the gatherings, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. They declined to be named as these discussions were in private. The campaign seems to be taking some of that advice to heart as it has scheduled multiple small-donor events in April and May. One virtual fundraiser, set for May 1, is expected to bring in at least 125 co-hosts who are alumni of President Barack Obama's administration and campaigns, according to a person familiar with the effort.

The co-hosts are expected to include former Ambassador Rufus Gifford, former senior Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, former White House chief of staff Dennis McDonough, and "Pod Save America" hosts Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer, this person added. Tickets for that event, according to the invitation, start at $250 and go up to $2,800, which is the most an individual can donate to a campaign. Biden and campaigns from both sides of the political spectrum have been forced to go virtual as governments and organizations push for social distancing to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Biden's fundraising last month was fueled by online contributions. Seventy percent of the contributions came from digital donations, according to the campaign. The average donation was $40, it added. Opening up more events to those who could give less than the standard $1,000 or $2,800 checks would bring in supporters who aren't maxing out just to attend one meeting.