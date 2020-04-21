Nearly entire crew of coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier tested, 9 treated for symptoms

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is docked at Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor on April 10, 2020. At least 416 sailors aboard the aircraft carrier, or 8.6 percent of the ships crew of 4,800, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with the numbers increasing daily.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday that nearly all crewmembers assigned to the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have been tested for the disease.

"As of today, 94% of USS Theodore Roosevelt crewmembers were tested for Covid-19, with 710 total positive and 3,872 negative results," the service wrote in a release. Of the total cases, nine are currently being treated at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, 42 sailors have recovered and one sailor died. A significant amount of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew tested positive but displayed no symptoms.

The growing outbreak threatening the crew aboard the Roosevelt was foreshadowed in a leaked letter penned last month by the ship's captain.

Capt. Brett Crozier urged senior military leaders to take dramatic steps to safeguard the sailors aboard the Roosevelt in a four-page letter.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors," Crozier wrote in the letter dated March 30. "The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating."