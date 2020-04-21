New York Gov. Cuomo says he will discuss coronavirus testing with Trump at White House meeting

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will focus on coronavirus testing during his meeting Tuesday afternoon with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Cuomo wants to talk to Trump about "testing, and what does testing mean, and how do we do it, and how can the federal government work in partnership with states," he said at a press conference Tuesday at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, N.Y. He said New York has struggled to navigate the international supply chain for test kits since Trump has left it up to individual states to procure their own tests.

"You shouldn't expect all these governors to run around and do an international supply chain while they're trying to put together their testing protocol in their state, coordinating their labs," Cuomo said. "Then I have to put together an army of tracers, that's thousands of people. That's never been done before."

"We are doing more faster than anyone else" on testing, Cuomo said, but "we have to do better. We have to do more. And that's what we're talking about here."

Asked how he's going to handle his meeting with Trump, Cuomo said, "Life is a fine line. Being in government is a fine line … I tell you how you negotiate the fine line: Tell the truth."

