Saudi Arabia is the winner from oil's historic price plunge, analysts say

Saudi Arabia will be best positioned to weather the impact of an unprecedented collapse in U.S. oil prices, energy analysts told CNBC on Tuesday.

It comes at a time when the market is awash with crude, storage tanks are being filled and the coronavirus crisis continues to ravage global demand.

On Monday, the May contract for U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures tumbled into negative territory for the first time ever.

The contract, which expires on Tuesday, traded at negative $6.30 a barrel during morning deals. Remarkably, this means traders would effectively have to pay to get the oil taken off their hands. The May contract of WTI had settled at a discount of $37.63 on Monday.

The historic collapse in the market for crude oil futures was thought to have been exaggerated by the contract's imminent expiration. The June contract for WTI, which is much more actively traded and tends to be more indicative of how Wall Street views the price of oil, stood at $17.75 a barrel on Tuesday, around 17% lower.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $21.80 a barrel Tuesday morning, over 15% lower.

"Saudi Arabia and Russia have both won here, but it's a very pyrrhic victory," Dave Ernsberger, global head of commodities pricing at S&P Global Platts, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

Riyadh and Moscow have long had U.S. shale output "in their sights," Ernsberger continued, but "they need to look over their shoulder because Brent is not far behind, other crude benchmarks are not far behind, and the world is running out of storage."