Don't miss this stimulus check deadline if you're a Social Security beneficiary with kids

Social Security beneficiaries who do not typically file tax returns have until tomorrow to tell the government to include their dependent children in their stimulus payments.

The U.S. government is in the process of deploying one-time checks of up to $1,200 to Americans who qualify, including those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits.

Dependent children – those under age 17 – are also eligible for $500 payments.

On Monday, the government urged Social Security beneficiaries, as well as Railroad Retirement recipients, to log onto a recently launched website for non-filers to enter information on their dependent children.

The IRS and Treasury Department announced that beneficiaries in those two categories who did not file 2018 or 2019 tax returns have until noon Eastern time on Wednesday, April 22, to submit that information.

"Social Security recipients will get their $1,200 automatically, but if they have dependents and did not file in 2018 or 2019, they need to use the IRS Non-Filers tool as soon as possible to input information to get their $500 per child," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement.

"If the IRS does not receive this essential information by Wednesday, their payment will be $1,200 and the $500 per child will be paid to them with a return filing for tax year 2020," Mnuchin said.

In addition, recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and veterans benefits have until a later date to submit that information. A specific deadline for those individuals was not released. However, once someone receives their $1,200 payment, they can no longer use the non-filer tool.

To submit your information on that site, you need to have the following: full names and Social Security numbers for your spouses and dependents; your mailing address; and bank account and routing numbers.