Stocks making the biggest moves midday: IBM, Salesforce, Beyond Meat, Occidental Petroleum and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

IBM — Shares of IBM dropped nearly 6% after the company reported a 3.4% decline in revenue in the first quarter from a year ago amid the spread of coronavirus. The computer hardware company also withdrew full-year guidance given the uncertainty around the pandemic.

OneOk, ConocoPhillips, Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources — Energy stocks struggled on Tuesday as oil futures for June fell sharply. OneOK was one of the worst performing stocks in the S&P 500, plunging nearly 8%, after being downgraded to neutral from buy by Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet. Occidental Petroleum fell 5.2%, while Pioneer Natural Resources slid 3% and ConocoPhillips lost 2.7%.

Travelers — Shares of The Travelers Companies jumped 2% despite reporting an earnings and revenue miss. The insurance company earned $2.62 per share for the first quarter, compared to Refinitiv consensus estimate of $2.85 per share. Its quarterly revenue also came short of expectations, as the company cited higher "catastrophe losses" amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the company announced a 4% dividend hike.

Alteryx, Salesforce, Workday, Fortinet — Shares of technology software stocks tanked on Tuesday. Shares of Alteryx cratered more than 12%, Salesforce fell 8.5%, Workday dropped 8% and Fortinet sunk more than 9%.

Philip Morris International — Shares of the tobacco stock fell more than 5% after warning that the pandemic would hurt its full-year results and withdrawing its guidance for 2020. The company also announced better than expected results for earnings and revenue for its first quarter.

Hertz Global — Shares of the global car rental company sank 7% after it said it has laid off about 10,000 employees in North America to cut costs and offset the impact Covid-19 is having on its sales. The company said in a government filing that it has "experienced increased rental cancellations and declining forward bookings." The stock is down 73% since the start of 2020 as the coronavirus brings both domestic and international travel to a halt.

Beyond Meat — Shares of the alternative meat company popped nearly 6% on news that Starbucks will debut Beyond Meat products on its menu in China. The partnership with the world's largest coffee chain marks Beyond's entry into the Chinese market.

Equifax — Shares of Equifax jumped more than 5% after reporting quarterly earnings that topped expectations. The credit reporting agency said its quarterly revenue was its best in any quarter since the 2017 cyber breach incident, although it did withdraw its full-year forecast due to uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

Chewy — Shares of the pet food delivery service dropped more than 4% following a downgrade to neutral from buy at UBS. The firm said the company's long-term positives are now reflected in the shares after the stock's 62% rally.

SAP — Shares of SAP dropped more than 5% after abandoning its dual CEO structure that had been in place for the past six months, naming Christian Klein as sole CEO of the business software giant. SAP said the move was made to give customers more clarity, and that co-CEO Jennifer Morgan will depart April 30.

— With reporting from CNBC's Yun Li, Jesse Pound and Tom Franck.