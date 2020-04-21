Trump directs Mnuchin, Energy secretary to create plan to support oil, gas industries as selloff deepens

Offshore oil platforms are seen on April 20, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. Oil prices traded in negative territory for the first time as the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts demand.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered key figures in his administration to put together a plan to get funding to the struggling U.S. oil and gas industries as a historic selloff in crude continued.

"I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, as West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May delivery again traded in negative territory.

The president's tweet did not specify how much money would be made available, or which oil and gas companies would be eligible to receive it.

Trump's promise that he will "will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down" came as West Texas Intermediate crude futures continued traded with a negative price, a day after falling below zero for the first time ever.

The oil and gas industry has seen a historic sell-off amid the coronavirus pandemic. Government efforts to contain the spread of the virus – by closing nonessential businesses, ordering residents to stay in their homes and banning some travel – has upended daily life for millions and effectively ground economic growth to a halt.



