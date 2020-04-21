United shares drop after company announces fresh stock offering as coronavirus drives travel demand to 'essentially zero'

United shares fell more than 2% in postmarket trading Tuesday after the airline announced it's planning a fresh stock offering, the latest measure by a carrier to raise money as the coronavirus devastates travel demand.

The Chicago-based carrier said it is planning to sell 39.25 million shares, which would be worth slightly more than $1 billion at Tuesday's closing price of $27.88.

United's shares are down nearly 70% this year, and the new offering highlights the lengths airlines are going to to raise money as the pandemic continues to sap revenue.

"Travel demand is essentially zero and shows no sign of improving in the near-term," United's CEO Oscar Munoz and its president, Scott Kirby, who takes the reins next month, told employees last week.

The airline on Monday disclosed that a $2.1 billion loss in the first quarter of the year, its largest since 2008. The carrier and its competitors are scheduled to report full quarterly earnings in the coming days.