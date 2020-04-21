Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 88,800 people in the state as of Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The New Jersey Department of Health is ordering Andover Subacute Rehabilitation Center to "cease all admissions" and hire additional staff related to nursing and infectious disease after more than 70 suspected Covid-19 deaths overwhelmed the facility, Judith Persichilli, the state's health commissioner, said on Monday.

The state is working to alleviate the overloaded mortuary system. It ordered 20 refrigerated trucks to serve as temporary mortuaries a few weeks ago and has set up an additional location in central New Jersey that will serve as "temporary storage" for the deceased, said Col. Pat Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, on Thursday.

The coronavirus has infected more than 810,500 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 43,000, the highest death toll of any country. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.5 million people and has killed at least 174,000, according to JHU data.

