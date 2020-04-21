[The stream is slated to start at 10:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 253,300 people across the state as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, Cuomo said the death toll from Covid-19 is still "horrifically high," even as some projections of the state's outbreak suggest it may be on the verge of a "descent." He stressed the importance of testing, saying the state is "starting the largest antibody testing ever done" to determine who has already been infected.

Cuomo is scheduled Tuesday afternoon to visit President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss the outbreak.

The coronavirus has infected more than 788,000 people in the U.S. and has killed at least 42,374, the highest death toll of any country. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.4 million people and has killed at least 171,700, according to Hopkins data.

