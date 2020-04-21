Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Tuesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 141,235 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, de Blasio extended the cancellation of New York City concerts, festivals and parades, including the 2020 Pride march, through June. He added that Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York City are falling but still high.

"This is not a perfect daily report, but it's getting better and it's damn close to what we're looking for," he said Monday.

The state is grappling with the worst outbreak in the U.S. with more than 253,311 of the nation's 787,960 cases. More than 42,364 people have died from Covid-19 in the U.S. with more than 14,600 of those fatalities concentrated in New York state.

On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Food and Drug Administration approved a statewide antibody study and that the state would roll out antibody testing this week. Serological, or antibody, tests can indicate whether a person has had Covid-19 in the past and was either asymptomatic or recovered from the illness.

"Testing is going to require everyone to work together," Cuomo said Monday, noting that the effort will require close cooperation between states and the federal government.

